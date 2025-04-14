LeBron James fans have a hilarious reaction to Barbie doll release
LeBron James has the time to kick his feet up after the Los Angeles Lakers secured the 3rd seed in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs. But there's always something trending regarding the King, and the release of his Kenbassadors Barbie doll has gone viral.
Mattel announced that LeBron James would become the first professional athlete to get a doll, recognizing his impact on culture, style, and community. With the doll releasing on Sunday, April 13th, fans flocked to buy it. The resulting videos have gone viral on social media with some truly hilarious reactions.
One fan turned out in a full LeBron James Lakers' get-up to claim his doll, with a chorus of singers singing one of the very popular LeBron James TikTok songs in the background. As one can imagine, fans were thoroughly amused by the video.
"They were wilding out at the early LeBron Barbie release," the caption for the video read.
"Y'all need jobs fr cos wtf is this," a fan wrote.
"I know Bron is great, but y’all really out here buying his ken doll? It’s not that serious man," a second fan added.
The haters had to have their say too, with a third fan writing, "Only thing more cringe than Bron are his fans. WTF guys?"
A fourth fan couldn't believe it either, saying, "I get the schtick but this is so embarrassing like wtf."
LeBron James has transcended the NBA in terms of his iconic status, having been the face of the league for decades now. His fans are capable of doing anything to show their devotion to the King, and this is just the latest example of that.
