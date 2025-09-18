LeBron James claims he didn’t lie about predicting Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point game
LeBron James is the NBA GOAT for a lot of basketball fans, but that doesn't mean the King is without his faults. One of the things he gets regularly called out on social media for is seemingly lying or embellishing his stories to appear cool. This is one of the most hilarious running gags in basketball.
James has addressed other things of this nature in the past, including when he responded to allegations that he never actually reads the books he's seen holding in public. And he's now spoken about the lying allegations in good faith, albeit defending one of his claims that fans like to call out.
"Every time I say something, everybody thinks it’s a lie,” James said. "I got homies that were at the house with me when Kobe was dropping 81. When he got 60, I’m watching the game like ‘Oh sh*t, he might go for 80 tonight.’
"I got homies that were in my room, I lived in a house in Ohio at the time, and we sat in a small room watching the game, and I was like ‘Oh sh*t Kobe is going for 80 tonight.’”
I think it's fair to think that LeBron might have called Kobe scoring 80 when he'd already reached the 60-point mark. It's not outlandish to make such a prediction, so perhaps fans can lay off the Los Angeles Lakers superstar when it comes to this particular claim.
