Warriors, Lakers preparing to pursue two NBA MVPs in 2027 free agency
The NBA is constantly changing and evolving, and different teams over the decades have employed different methods to achieve success. There is one non-negotiable, though. Almost no team in basketball history has achieved ultimate success without having a Top 10 player in the league.
The Los Angeles Lakers know this best, having seen the likes of Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James bring them rings. The Golden State Warriors, the most successful franchise in the last decade, also built their dynasty around Stephen Curry. And it seems they're already planning for their next big stars.
“The Warriors, who are well aware that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver’s Nikola Jokic both have player options for the 2027-28 season, are hardly alone on this star-hunting front," NBA insider Sam Amick reported. "High-profile teams like the Lakers and Clippers have sent similar signals in recent months.”
Nikola Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the award twice. Both have a championship and Finals MVP to their name as well. In recent seasons, the Nuggets and the Bucks, respectively, have failed to build upon the greatness of these two stars, which makes their departures a possibility.
For teams like the Lakers and Warriors that are attractive free agency destinations, this makes complete sense. The likes of James and Curry will retire soon, and replacing them with Jokic or Giannis could guarantee a few more seasons of serious success.
