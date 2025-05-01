NBA Insider reveals two key reasons why LeBron James won’t retire
LeBron James ended Year 22 of his NBA career with serious disappointment, with the Lakers crashing out in the first round of the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat them in just five games, too, rubbing salt into the wound.
LeBron has gotten real about retirement in the aftermath of the playoff embarrassment, suggesting that he would discuss with his team, family, and friends before making a decision about his future. However, Shams Charania has now shed light on what the future likely holds for James.
"There's no expectation for LeBron James to retire, I will say that," Charania said on ESPN. "My understanding is he will play at least another NBA season. You think about next year, 2025-26. It'll be Year 23, that will set a league record. Year 23 for No. 23.
"There's a lot of stars that would align for next season... The expectation is he will be playing at least another season. Does the Bryce James, his son, does that factor play into it at all? He's gonna be draft eligible in 2026... He's got a $54 million player option... My feeling is he opts in to that."
LeBron has been in the NBA since 2003, and on the verge of making even more history, it's unlikely that he will retire just yet. If the Los Angeles Lakers can add a good center in the offseason, it might change everything for him and Luka Doncic. Surely, he'd want to go out on a high.
All signs point to the King returning for at least one more ride, likely with the Lakers. Having just averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in Year 22, there's no reason why not, either.
