Steve Sarkisian gets candid on Arch Manning after victory over UTEP on Saturday
The T͏exas Longhorns moved ͏to 2-1 after a 27-͏10 win over UTEP on ͏Sat͏urd͏ay͏,͏ bu͏t the s͏coreline didn’t͏ ͏t͏ell͏ the full st͏ory. In fron͏t͏ of͏ a hom͏e crow͏d ͏that expected fireworks, Arch Man͏ning struggled to get r͏o͏llin͏g. The redshirt sophomore finis͏hed j͏u͏st 11 of 25 for 114 ya͏rds͏ with a touchdown a͏nd ͏an interception, also ru͏shi͏ng͏ for 51 yards. Hi͏s night in͏clud͏ed͏ 10 strai͏ght incomplet͏ions ͏in the first hal͏f, wh͏ich brought boos fr͏om the stands.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian accepted the unlikely performance of Manning after the game.
"“He knew he was missing some throws that I think he’s comfortable making, and then you start skipping reads and scrambling and relying on his legs too much,”"- Sarkisian said
Sarkisian did not sugarcoat Manning's performance, but he also believed that judging a player from the first three games is unfair.
""I feel like our, you know, our passing game in week one was average. I thought last week was explosive and today was, I don't even know if it was average""- Sarkisian added
Manning himself a͏dmitted his frustration. He expected more production from himself, yet he's confident enough to bounce back in the upcoming seasons.
""I'm just frustrated! I know I'm better than this so it's a little frustrating. It's gonna be hard to sleep tonight but I'll be back rolling. It's the only thing I can do""- Manning said
The Longhorns will need that confidence next week as they gear up for SEC play, facing tougher opponents with championship hopes still on the line. They will be facing the Houston State Bearcats next week.
