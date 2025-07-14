The Big Lead

French girls basketball talent channels NBA star Victor Wembanyama with crazy dunk

The NBA keeps getting more and more athletic, but a French girls basketball star is making waves after playing like a San Antonio Spurs player.

By Matt Reed

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama throws a ball during Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama throws a ball during Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama is just one of many NBA superstars that continues to show the freakish evolution of basketball players, but the San Antonio Spurs talent is rubbing off on some other players in his native France.

While France is keeping up with demand by producing many top young men's basketball players, there are also plenty of women's basketball stars that are making waves of their own, including a 17-year-old star that just dunked in a real game.

Alicia Tournebize has become a viral sensation after representing France Under-18 in a game against Belgium, and the teenager threw down a two-handed jam during the FIFA EuroBasket tournament.

While she's currently playing in France at the club level as well for Tango Bourges Basket, Tournebize might just become a WNBA regular in the future if she continues at this insane pace.

