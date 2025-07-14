NBA fans troll Buddy Hield after he found out Gladiator wasn’t real at the Colosseum
Buddy Hield seems to have found an NBA home with the Golden State Warriors. Playing alongside the greatest shooter to ever live, Stephen Curry, Hield has also enjoyed nights where he takes over games with his shooting. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite in the Bay as well.
While Hield is known for being lethal when he's on a heater, he's also someone who gets trolled fairly often. Jimmy Butler has made it a point to take hilarious shots at Buddy, which the latter has frequently returned in good humor. But now it's his fans online who make fun of him.
"I watched 'Gladiator' and thought Maximus was a real warrior," Hield said, telling the story himself. "I’m going into the Colosseum yelling ‘Maximus!’ and then my tour guide said, ‘He’s not real.’”
This was an open invitation for fans to make fun of him on X, and they were never going to pass it up.
"Stay in school, kids, that's all I'll say," wrote one fan. "Buddy is going to be devastated when he finally learns that Santa Claus doesn't exist," another hilariously commented.
"Never mind that, I need to know what Hield thinks about Wakanda," a third fan said. "All I can say is it's a good thing he can play basketball," a fourth wrote.
"Did he think he was going to meet Maximus? Like he just lives at the Colosseum?" said a fifth fan. "Y'all being too harsh on Buddy, his dream just died man," another comment said.
This is objectively a hilarious story, and what makes it funnier is that Hield shared it himself. It goes to show that the Warriors star can laugh at himself, though, which is great to see in an athlete.
