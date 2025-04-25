Buffalo Bills select ultimate hype man in first round of 2025 NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
Plenty of stories are coming out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after Day 1 has wrapped up. The Tennessee Titans got the action started by selecting quarterback Cam Ward first overall.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bombshell trade with the Cleveland Browns for the second pick, which became 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
However, the late picks are just as intriguing as the top picks. The team's selections later in the round are usually the better teams in the league, and the Buffalo Bills are one of those teams.
RELATED: Jaguars make massive NFL Draft trade to acquire Colorado star Travis Hunter
With the 30th pick in the first round of the draft, the Bills targeted a playmaking cornerback from Kentucky, Maxwell Hairston.
Hairston was overcome with emotions after being selected by the Bills, and the former Wildcats star is going to be bringing the energy when he gets to Buffalo.
The Bills first round selection was so excited to hear his name called on the big stage. But he was also the ultimate hype man for everyone who was selected in front of him.
It appears that the Bills are getting an ultimate team player, and from this Kentucky fan, they are getting a top talent. The rich have gotten richer with the Bills adding Hairston to the mix for the upcoming season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Cleveland Browns fleece Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft trade
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl