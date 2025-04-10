Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Look at their corner room. There isn't much there with Jack Jones being released. Barron would be a nice fit in their defense. He can play nickel, which Pete Carroll needs.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: I’ve never made a mock trade before this one, but we’ve never seen a player like Hunter, who registers as the draft's top prospect at both receiver and cornerback. It just so happens that those two positions are two of the Raiders’ biggest needs, so they aggressively move up to secure a two-for-one with this pick.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: New coach Pete Carroll is going to want much more out of his run game, and Jeanty could immediately flip the script. He displayed excellent speed, contact balance and vision en route to 2,601 rushing yards last season. He could be an elite three-down back in the NFL.
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: Jeanty is the perfect addition for a Raiders team that ranked 31st in yards after contact per attempt (2.5) by running backs in 2024. The prolific Boise State back more than doubled that rate this past season (5.3).
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: The Silver and Black might be testing just how much value even the most well-rounded running back can provide to an offense with significant deficiencies elsewhere. But Jeanty has showna rare penchant for creating yardage almost on his own, and an alignment between intention and talent can help the Raiders rejuvenate the league's worst rushing attack.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: McMillan is 6-foot-5, but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.
