Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pro Football Network: Jeanty put up eye-popping numbers for Boise State in 2024. He’s a smart runner with great agility, vision, and contact balance. His skills in the passing game also make him a high-impact starter. He’d be a great fit for a coach like Pete Carroll, who leans on the run game.
Field Yates, ESPN: The Raiders have a thin running back room (Raheem Mostert is listed atop the depth chart) and will almost assuredly address the position in the draft. They averaged 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 per game last season, both bottom of the league. New coach Pete Carroll has historically relied on the running game, so Jeanty is an easy match. I believe Jeanty has the best chance of any player in the class to be a Pro Bowler in Year 1.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Geno Smith's acquisition prevents the Raiders from needing a quarterback and automatically taking Shedeur Sanders. Instead, the defense gets the potential No. 1 corner that it has been searching for over the last few years.
Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network: Turf toe and hamstring injuries severely limited Johnson's availability late last season and during the pre-draft process, but let's not forget he's a high-caliber cornerback prospect. When healthy, Johnson is the best corner in the class and the Raiders need to upgrade the position.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: Geno Smith has been one of the best vertical passers in the NFL over the past three seasons. ... McMillan, meanwhile, led the FBS with a 98.6 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two seasons. Smith and McMillan are a terrific match.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: New Raiders GM John Spytek had a front-row seat to the impact Tristan Wirfs had in Tampa Bay. While Membou isn't quite the prospect Wirfs was, he's a comparable athlete, and that's really saying something.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: The acquisition of veteran Geno Smith gives coach Pete Carroll’s Raiders the luxury of patience in bringing along a young quarterback.
Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Ashton Jeanty is my favorite player in the draft, but this running back class is very deep. Walker is a hybrid edge/linebacker with the talent and football character to be a building block for the Raiders' current reset.
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: At 6-foot-1, 243 pounds with 32-inch arms, Walker doesn’t have great length, but he was a dominant player who shined in big games for the Dawgs. ... He can be a playmaker as an off-the-ball linebacker or harass QBs on third downs as an edge rusher.
