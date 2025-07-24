Kyrie Irving loudly defends Kobe Bryant after recent criticism
Kobe Bryant has always been considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. However, there have been recent instances of media figures playing down his incredible abilities. Bleacher Report ranked Bryant at No. 11 in their Top 100 rankings, for one.
Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships alongside Kobe, also said that he would have won those championships if Tracy McGrady were his co-star as well. With all these takes swirling around, Kyrie Irving has taken it upon himself to defend the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd sends emphatic Michael Jordan message to LeBron James
“I’m not letting people come on and talk about Kobe like Kobe wasn’t one of the best that not only played, but that came in as a 17-year-old against grown men,” Irving said.
“And by the time this man was 22 years old, he had a few championships, and he was busting the best. If y’all don’t knock that off. I’m talking to y’all at home, the media talking heads, the ones that casually, casually throw names around. Bro, if you don’t knock it off. You weren’t like that.
"Not everybody can be Kobe. Not everybody could sit and wear those size shoes that he had. …But when it comes to real respect and real recognizing real, this man Kobe Bean Bryant — he’s immortalized not just because of his basketball."
Irving's rant highlights one thing: the Black Mamba has the respect of those who came after him. He is possibly the greatest example of the 'your favorite player's favorite player' trope. Kobe wasn't perfect, but he achieved enough in the league for him to forever be granted the respect he is due.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MMA: Dustin Poirier shares emotional goodbye to MMA
MLB: Rich Hill turns back the clock with impressive Royals debut at 45 years old
NBA: Incluencer Draya Michele roasts NBA bf Jalen Green over driver's license
NFL: Stefon Diggs has hilarious moment with puppy breaking free at Patriots training camp
SPORTS MEDIA: Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL team is plotting for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
VIRAL: Chicago Bears fans deliver special 'Da Pope' NFL gift to Pope Leo XIV