Colin Cowherd sends emphatic Michael Jordan message to LeBron James
The NBA GOAT debate is among the most heated of any prominent worldwide sport. Many fans, especially those who watched during the 1990s, swear that Michael Jordan is the greatest to do it. Many younger fans are partial to LeBron James, and both men have a strong case.
Considering the popularity of this topic and the lack of consensus, it's an evergreen discussion for talking heads in the media. LeBron vs. Jordan is one of the foundational pillars of NBA discourse within the mainstream, and Colin Cowherd has now dropped his emphatic take on the debate.
"I think LeBron, at this point, he's never gonna catch him," Cowherd said. "He's never gonna catch him in net worth. MJ's net worth is $3.5 billion. LeBron, even with the massive money he's paid, is worth $1 billion... I think he's chasing Michael.
"Here's the difference: MJ makes you feel something, LeBron doesn't. You want to make you feel something about a product, and Michael makes you feel that. Michael's richer, more memorable, bigger brand, and he makes you feel something, and LeBron doesn't."
That's quite the take from Cowherd, considering that James has been at the center of NBA attention since the day he walked into the league in 2003.
This is one debate that will never be settled. All basketball fans have their preference for who they think the GOAT is. As far as Cowherd's take goes, it's safe to say that his opinions are plenty evident in his statement.
