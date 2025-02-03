Taylor Swift owns the Grammy red carpet with red dress one week before the Super Bowl
By Tyler Reed
The biggest week of the NFL season is upon us. This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.
Of course, it should be no surprise that megastar Taylor Swift will be in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl.
RELATED: Taylor Swift has a new suite buddy at Chiefs playoff game (WATCH)
But before Super Sunday, Swift took part in the 67th annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday. The musical icon did not disappoint with her red carpet-look.
Swift brought her fans to their knees with a red dress and a chain with the letter T hanging from her leg.
Many on social media are wondering if the T charm is a reference to Kelce, who obviously couldn't be their last night due to preparation for this Sunday's Super Bowl.
Either way, it looked like Swift was having the time of her life throughout the entire award ceremony. Swift was seen celebrating with Jay-Z after Beyonce took home Album of the Year honors.
Swift was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year; however, she unfortunately came away empty-handed. Maybe Kelce will earn a trophy this weekend that will make Swift forget about the Grammys.
The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 pm EST. on Sunday, and this shouldn't be a spoiler, but Swift will be there ready to cheer on those Chiefs.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?