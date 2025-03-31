'Good Morning Football' host Peter Schrager gives emotional goodbye to NFL Network
By Josh Sanchez
It's officially the end of an era for one of the NFL Network's flagship shows, with Peter Schrager announcing his departure from Good Morning Football on air Monday morning.
Rumblings of Schrager's departure first surfaced at the end of last week.
Now, it is official. Schrager gave an emotional farewell to the network which brings an end to his on-air bromance with co-host Kyle Brandt, which helped the show's entertainment value.
"Today is my last day on Good Morning Football," Schrager said. "I love everyone on this show. It's all good. But this will be the last episode I'll be on this program."
Schrager will continue his career at ESPN, where he is expected to make appearances on the network's morning shows Get Up and First Take, along with spots on NFL Live.
Good Morning Football has been a launching pad for the careers of several media personalities.
Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson co-hosted the morning show before leaving for gigs at Paramount where he co-hosts CBS Mornings and NFL Today. He also appears on Nickelodeon programming during the NFL season.
There was also Kay Adams, the wildly popular host of GMF, who now has her own show, Up & Adams, on FanDuel TV.
