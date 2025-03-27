J.J. Watt's CBS arrival means Charles Davis' future is unknown
By Tyler Reed
CBS picking up J.J. Watt for their NFL coverage was a no-brainer decision for the network. Watt will join Ian Eagle this upcoming season, being CBS's number two team behind Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
However, with Watt's addition, somebody was inevitably getting moved, and that person ultimately became Eagle's former partner Charles Davis.
Davis is set to be a part of the network's college football coverage once Gary Danielson retires in 2026.
However, where does Davis fit in the current NFL landscape with the network? That's a question the network is still trying to figure out.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Davis' NFL future is still up in the air with the arrival of Watt. However, at least the network has a future mapped out for Davis.
FOX took a lot of heat when the network made Tom Brady the top color commentator on their network, moving Greg Olsen to the second broadcast team.
Fans quickly fell in love with Olsen; however, it is easy for the network to make a decision like that when they sign someone like Brady to a massive contract.
Watt will be a great fit inside the broadcast booth, but it is sad to know that Davis' NFL broadcasting future has yet to be determined.
