Kon Knueppel NBA Draft stock: Evaluating Duke basketball star's value after declaring
Duke star wing Kon Knueppel decided to bring his college career to an end after just one season on Wednesday, declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Knueppel was one of the stars of a Blue Devils team that came with in a Cooper Flagg missed layup of playing for a national title this season, averaging 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 40.6 percent from three on the year. He was the second option for the Blue Devils behind Flagg on the offensive end, while his size made him a fairly reliable defensive option.
But how will that translate to the NBA?
Knueppel's unique size and skill combination make him an intriguing pick for any team. The 6'7", 217 pound wing has the size to bully smaller guards and wings, but the range to stretch defenses easily. He's listed as the ninth-best prospect by ESPN, and the fifth-best by The Ringer. He's deadly coming off screens and has some decent chops as a ball-handler, making him a potential nightmare for opposing defenses, and a tantalizing option for teams picking in the back half of the top 10.
There's plenty of offensive upside to be tapped as well; Knueppel's on-ball penetration skills and midrange game could use some polishing and reps, as he operated as a bit of a catch-and-shoot off-ball player in Duke's system. He's an incredibly skilled passed, who displayed fantastic floor knowledge and an ability to make plays when defenses moved to adjust for him on the second level.
Despite his size, defense is probably going to be the biggest hole in his game. His slow feet are going to get him in trouble in isolation, and defenses who can figure out how to exploit that are going to have a field day. He'll need to work to find ways to be effective.
Even so, Knueppel's offensive polish and potential are too tempting to pass up, and he figures to be a high draft pick with the potential for a long and productive NBA career.
