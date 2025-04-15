NBA Draft Lottery odds 2025: Who has best chance to win Cooper Flagg sweepstakes?
By Matt Reed
The NBA Draft Lottery has become more and more fascinating to watch in recent years as the league decided to rework the odds for teams hoping to earn the number one pick. With a lot of speculation over teams tanking in the past as they tried to secure to first selection, the Draft Lottery is now more wide open than ever before.
RELATED: Detroit Pistons limit who can buy tickets to their home playoff games
While the Utah Jazz technically should have the best odds to pick first in June's draft after having the worst record in the NBA this season, they only have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery that could potentially yield them Duke sensation Cooper Flagg.
The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets also have the same odds at 14 percent, while the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers round out the top 5 at 12.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.
While last season's draft was a bit underwhelming with the Atlanta Hawks earning the top pick and selecting Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher, the 2025 NBA Draft has a much deeper pool of talent that goes beyond Flagg.
Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are expected to be elite talents at the next level, while Baylor V.J. Edgecombe and other Duke stars Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are likely top 10 picks that any of these NBA teams would be happy to land.
Everything hinges on Flagg though, who hasn't firmly stated he's entering the NBA Draft just yet, which has come as a surprise to many people around the league. However, it's still expected that he will enter the draft and earn the honor of being the number one selection.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' dress
CFB: Colorado to immortalize football legends Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders
NBA: Detroit Pistons limit who can buy tickets for opening playoff series
NFL: Full list of 2025 NFL draft attendees: 17 players receive invites
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday