Kendrick Perkins explains if Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo
The NBA Playoffs have taken up a lot of the fans' attention recently, but there are already big stories brewing during the offseason. Kevin Durant is sure to move on from the Phoenix Suns, and the recently eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like he might move too.
The Houston Rockets suffered a Game 7 loss to the 7th seeded Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. They had a great season, but it seems like they need to add one superstar to take them to the next level. Naturally, they have been linked to both Durant and Giannis.
The Rockets have the assets and matching salaries to acquire either, and Kendrick Perkins has given his two cents on who they should go for.
"If I'm the Rockets, I want to address the issue of shooting and closing. And I'm going after Kevin Durant," Perkins said. "I'll package up Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith, and some draft picks, and go out and get KD, not Giannis.
"And you pair him alongside Amen Thompson, Sengun, with Fred VanVleet and big Steven Adams and now you rocking with something."
Kevin Durant would sort out a lot of offensive and spacing issues for the Rockets. It is the perfect landing spot for the 2-time Finals MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo would fit their defensive identity better, but recent reports suggest that he's likelier to go to another Texas franchise, the Spurs.
