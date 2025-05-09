NBA star Kevin Durant goes viral after naming his three biggest desires
By Matt Reed
It turns out Kevin Durant only has a few simple pleasures in life, and the NBA superstar let everyone know all of them when the Phoenix Suns shooter took to social media recently.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals how the Boston Celtics could break up this summer
While Durant isn't enjoying himself on the court at the moment after the Suns didn't reach the NBA Playoffs this season, the former NBA champion listed the three he "always just wanted."
According to Durant, all he desires is "money, buckets and girls," all of which come with the territory of being an NBA star over the past decade-plus.
Given the state of the Suns right now, Durant could be seeking a new challenge next season after a lot of team struggles in Phoenix. One team that could potentially be in play is the Miami Heat, who are reportedly interested in pursuing the 36 year old.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Paul Pierce pokes fun at himself, re-enacting legendary moment after losing bet
MLB: Marlins fan renounces team amid blowout loss to Dodgers after Ohtani dance
NFL: NFL will reveal select games before official schedule release next week
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless compares Gregg Popovich to Donald Trump in bizarre rant
VIRAL: NFL fans troll Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett for hilarious reason