Kevin Durant allegedly rejected Golden State Warriors reunion for one crucial reason
By Matt Reed
Kevin Durant is heading to another new NBA team next season after being traded to the Houston Rockets over the weekend, but the former NBA champion had the opportunity to rejoin one of his former teams this offseason but ultimately opted against that.
RELATED: Thunder GM jokes players 'not old enough' to drink after winning NBA Finals
The Athletic's Logan Murdock reported that Durant had some interest in going back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won two NBA championships alongside Steph Curry and Co., however, he shut those rumors down because he didn't want to work with head coach Steve Kerr again.
While Durant's time with the Warriors ended abruptly and with some noticeable feuds with players like Draymond Green, it was reportedly a much bigger sticking point with the issues that went down between the lethal shooter and Kerr.
Ultimately, the new Rockets player didn't seem to mind the move to Houston when he found out he was being traded while on stage at Fanatics Fest alongside other top athletes and celebrities.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA FINALS: Pascal Siakam sends message to Pacers fans after NBA Finals loss
VIRAL: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shows love to Pacers star after devastating injury
WNBA: Joy Taylor claims Caitlin Clark needed Angel Reese moment to become who she is
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast