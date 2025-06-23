Pascal Siakam sends message to Pacers fans after NBA Finals loss
The Indiana Pacers almost pulled off the most unexpected championship run in NBA history. Tyrese Haliburton injured his Achilles in Game 7, but barring that unfortunate event, he looked on pace to get his first ring. And for Pascal Siakam, that would be his second, really adding to his legacy
Ultimately, what matters is that the Oklahoma City Thunder won by 12 points. The championship was lost, and fans were heartbroken. This is the closest Indiana has ever been to winning it all, and for it to happen this way is cruel, to say the least. Speaking after the game, Siakam offered consolation.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton greets Pacers teammates after heartbreaking Game 7 injury
"The support all year has been amazing," Siakam said. "Just to see how the city was so alive, and we feel blessed that we were the people that gave them that. We're sorry, we wanted to do it for Indy. We wanted it more than anything.
"These guys sleep, breathe basketball, and it was refreshing for me to be in that environment and to see how much basketball means to a group of people. I'm super grateful, and I hope you guys can see that we fought hard and we're sorry we couldn't get it done."
Siakam averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the Finals. He was in with a good chance to win Finals MVP, had Indiana managed to achieve the improbable. However, the fact remains that they didn't, and it's a classy move from Pascal as well to apologize.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder take crown, complicated legacy, Durant to Houston, and more
NBA: Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
MLB: Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night
MMA: Dana White announces Jon Jones' retirement from UFC
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast