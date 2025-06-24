Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland Trail Blazers
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics are going to look significantly different next season just a year after winning an NBA championship, and one of their important back court contributors from their 2024 NBA title will be playing for a different team this fall.
RELATED: Oklahoma City Thunder can thank Paul George for 2025 NBA championship
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed late Monday night that the Celtics are trading away veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks.
Holiday is a two-time NBA champion between his days with the Celtics, as well as winning another title with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 season.
The Celtics certainly appear to have a different complexion heading into next season with this trade, plus the loss of Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tendon injury that will likely sideline him for the 2025-26 campaign.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder take crown, complicated legacy, Durant to Houston, and more
NBA: Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
MLB: Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night
MMA: Dana White announces Jon Jones' retirement from UFC
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast