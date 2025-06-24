The Big Lead

Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland Trail Blazers

The two-time NBA champion will be heading to the Western Conference just one season after helping the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Finals.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns drives against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday during the 2025 NBA Playoffs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns drives against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday during the 2025 NBA Playoffs / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are going to look significantly different next season just a year after winning an NBA championship, and one of their important back court contributors from their 2024 NBA title will be playing for a different team this fall.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed late Monday night that the Celtics are trading away veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks.

Holiday is a two-time NBA champion between his days with the Celtics, as well as winning another title with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 season.

The Celtics certainly appear to have a different complexion heading into next season with this trade, plus the loss of Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tendon injury that will likely sideline him for the 2025-26 campaign.

