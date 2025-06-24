Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shows love to Pacers star after devastating injury
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the defeat proved to be even more devastating after the news came out that one of the team's superstars will likely miss next season.
RELATED: Pascal Siakam sends message to Pacers fans after reaching NBA Finals
Tyrese Haliburton's injury in Game 7 proved to be even more brutal when it was revealed after the game that he suffered an Achilles tendon tear, which could affect the Pacers' plans heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
While Pacers fans and the team were certainly devastated after the injury Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade, was there to show her support fot the Indiana star and took to social media show her affection to her significant other.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder take crown, complicated legacy, Durant to Houston, and more
NBA: Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
MLB: Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night
MMA: Dana White announces Jon Jones' retirement from UFC
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast