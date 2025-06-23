NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast
By Tyler Reed
There's a good chance that not one person from the city of Oklahoma City has gone to sleep after seeing their beloved Thunder win the NBA title on Sunday night.
All in all, the NBA postseason gave fans great games, night after night. However, if there's one thing that left a bad taste in fans' mouths, it was ESPN's broadcast throughout the playoffs.
It appears fans have heard enough of the screaming from Stephen A. Smith. During Game 7, fans took to social media to roast the network's frustrating broadcast.
During a pregame conversation between Smith and Kendrick Perkins, Smith worked his yelling schtick so much that former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers had heard enough, saying that just because Smith is yelling doesn't make him right.
Smith has his naysayers on social media; however, somebody has to be watching what he is doing in order for ESPN to give him the bag in his latest contract. But having him on every show the network has may have fans ready to turn the channel.
Next season, ESPN will be bringing in the 'NBA on TNT' crew after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to move on from their NBA coverage. However, everyone knows that Smith will be injected into that show as quickly as possible, and it appears that enough is enough.
