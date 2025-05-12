Kentucky Derby-winning jockey receives massive fine after rule violation during race
By Tyler Reed
The horse known as Sovereignty will forever be known as a winner of the Kentucky Derby after winning the 151st running of the legendary event.
However, not-so-great news has recently come out regarding the jockey of the Kentucky Derby winner.
According to Ben Morse of CNN, Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Junior Alvarado was fined $62,000 after it was discovered he had whipped the winning horse eight times during the race.
As someone who thought the jockey's whipped the horse throughout the entire race, I was surprised to find out that the limit is six.
Sovereignty will not be attempting the Triple Crown, as trainer William Mott decided that it was in the best interest of the horse to pull out of the 2025 Preakness.
Maybe a fun punishment would be Sovereignty getting the chance to whip the jockey two times, to equal the unnecessary slaps it took during the race.
Horse racing is the most trash sport anyone could ever find enjoyment in. Of course, I understand why it is so popular. Gambling is reaching new heights of popularity, and horse racing is reaping all the benefits.
However, it may be more fun to watch horses attack jockeys than watch an actual horse race. I'm going to get Dana White on the phone and see if we have a new sport on our hands. We call it Horse Slaps. I'll take the check now.
