Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Instagram post makes Bucks fans think he’s gone in offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks' season ended disappointingly as the Indiana Pacers eliminated them in five games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible, but it wasn't enough for the team to get even one series win.
With Damian Lillard suffering an unfortunate Achilles injury that will likely see him miss most of the 2025-26 season, the Bucks' future isn't looking optimistic either. Rumors that Giannis might leave have been floating around, and his latest social media post has added fuel to the fire.
The Greek Freak shared a picture of himself looking down in a Bucks shirt with a cryptic caption. And while many think that Giannis has earned the right to seek greener pastures, the reactions from Bucks fans show they aren't quite ready for him to leave yet.
The top comment simply reads, "HE IS GONE." Another fan had more to say, adding, "Giannis, please don't go! You're the heart and soul of the Bucks, and without you, it just won't be the same."
"The fear of losing you to another team is real, and it's keeping fans like me up at night," said another fan. A fourth added, "Plz stay in Milwaukee, we love you."
A fifth fan was simply in denial, writing, "I know you and that means I know you ain’t leaving Milwaukee like that. LFG."
If he were to leave, Antetokounmpo would retire as one of the greatest Bucks ever. His time in Milwaukee has seen him win an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, and two MVPs. It would definitely be the end of an era.
