The Big Lead

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi lists childhood Chiefs star's childhood home for sale

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, opened up about the 'bittersweet' decision to put his childhood home up for sale.

By Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi Martin at the team's Super Bowl parade.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi Martin at the team's Super Bowl parade. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

If you want to live in a place where NFL greatness was raised, now is your chance. Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently listed his childhood home on the market.

The Mahomes compound in Tyler, Texas comes at a surprisingly affordable price of just $285,000.

Randi described the decision to list the home as "bittersweet," but it comes after she was surprised by her sons, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his TikToking little brother Jackson, with an $825,000 in March.

MORE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream

Mahomes' childhood home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Randi Mahomes on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Randi Mahomes on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


"It's bittersweet but it's time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place to decorate and make a home and now I have a large space for those grand babies," Randi said about the listing, per the SF Gate.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes' 'it' factor puts him above Tom Brady, says former Super Bowl quarterback

"There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house but it's time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. / Allen Eyestone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After growing up in Tyler, Texas and starring at Whitehouse High School, Mahomes went to Texas Tech where he developed into a first-round pick under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Mahomes has staked his claim as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history as a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and two-time NFL MVP. All of these accomplishments have come before turning 30 yeras old.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall

NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit

NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft

CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative

SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video

Home/NFL