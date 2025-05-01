Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi lists childhood Chiefs star's childhood home for sale
By Josh Sanchez
If you want to live in a place where NFL greatness was raised, now is your chance. Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently listed his childhood home on the market.
The Mahomes compound in Tyler, Texas comes at a surprisingly affordable price of just $285,000.
Randi described the decision to list the home as "bittersweet," but it comes after she was surprised by her sons, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his TikToking little brother Jackson, with an $825,000 in March.
MORE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
Mahomes' childhood home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
"It's bittersweet but it's time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place to decorate and make a home and now I have a large space for those grand babies," Randi said about the listing, per the SF Gate.
MORE: Patrick Mahomes' 'it' factor puts him above Tom Brady, says former Super Bowl quarterback
"There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house but it's time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!"
After growing up in Tyler, Texas and starring at Whitehouse High School, Mahomes went to Texas Tech where he developed into a first-round pick under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Mahomes has staked his claim as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history as a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and two-time NFL MVP. All of these accomplishments have come before turning 30 yeras old.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall
NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit
NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative
SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video