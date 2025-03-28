Xavier Worthy designed a custom Chiefs garage displaying himself all over
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs may have fallen short in the Super Bowl last season, but rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy had himself a game for the ages in the second half after putting up over 150 yards an two touchdowns.
Although Worthy's debut NFL sseason certainly had its share of ups and downs, there was no question that he could be a massive weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
And apparently Worthy wants to remember his first season after getting a customized garage for his half-a-million dollar Rolls Royce, with the space featuring several photos of himself on Kansas City and from his collegiate days with the Texas Longhorns.
Worthy was the fifth wideout drafted in 2024, behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr..
t's quite clear that Worthy will become more of a focal point in Year 2 with Mahomes and Co, and if that's the case then there will certainly be more photos added to his incredible garage in the near future.
