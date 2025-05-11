The Big Lead

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares adorable Mother's Day note to mom Tavia

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt sent an emotional, heartwarming note to her mom Tavia Hunt to celebrate Mother's Day.

By Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (with his wife Tavia, and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before the NFL Honors.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (with his wife Tavia, and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before the NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Today is Mother's Day, so tributes around the sports world will be pouring out throughout the day, and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, the daughter of NFL royalty Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia, was one of the first to drop.

Gracie shared a series of photos with her mother on Instagram along with a heartwarming note to her "best friend."

MORE: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens sweet birthday notes to daughters

The message was shared with Gracie's more than 686,000 followers on Instagram.

Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest, [Tavia Hunt]," Gracie wrote. "You’re really Wonder Woman—you do it all *with excellence* and make it look easy.

"From your faith to how you love others, you’re an incredible role model. You raise the level for everyone’s life you impact and make me strive to grow each day. Selfless love is just how you live. You’re the best & I couldn’t ask for a better momma or best friend."

Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

What an amazing message.

Gracie and Tavia often make appearances together representing the Chiefs at various NFL and Kansas City functions. As former beauty queens, they creat the perfect duo.

MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday note to sister Ava

Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993.

After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who is the youngest.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, and sister Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL: Shedeur Sanders has perfect response to critics, doubters at Browns rookie minicamp

MMA: UFC 315 results & highlights: Belal Muhammad upset, new champ crowned

WNBA: Angel Reese debuts 'Chicago flag' Reebok PE in preseason finale

SPORTS MEDIA: NFL Brazil game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube broadcast

VIRAL: Reporter caught height-shaming Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Home/NFL