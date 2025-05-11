Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares adorable Mother's Day note to mom Tavia
By Josh Sanchez
Today is Mother's Day, so tributes around the sports world will be pouring out throughout the day, and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, the daughter of NFL royalty Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia, was one of the first to drop.
Gracie shared a series of photos with her mother on Instagram along with a heartwarming note to her "best friend."
The message was shared with Gracie's more than 686,000 followers on Instagram.
"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest, [Tavia Hunt]," Gracie wrote. "You’re really Wonder Woman—you do it all *with excellence* and make it look easy.
"From your faith to how you love others, you’re an incredible role model. You raise the level for everyone’s life you impact and make me strive to grow each day. Selfless love is just how you live. You’re the best & I couldn’t ask for a better momma or best friend."
What an amazing message.
Gracie and Tavia often make appearances together representing the Chiefs at various NFL and Kansas City functions. As former beauty queens, they creat the perfect duo.
Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993.
After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, a cheerleader at SMU, who is the youngest.
