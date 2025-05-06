Josh Hart claims reporter's tweet motivated the Knicks to 'play angry' against Celtics
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks completed a comeback for the ages in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night, and guard Josh Hart says there was a specific moment that sparked New York's epic NBA Playoffs response in the second half.
RELATED: New York Knicks stun Boston Celtics after atrocious NBA Playoffs shooting display
With the Knicks trailing by 20 points, Hart says he saw a tweet from a Knicks beat reporter that claimed the "game was over" and New York had no shot at coming back to win vs. the Boston Celtics.
New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield sent out a post on X at 8:41 pm ET, and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around the Knicks were within nine points after Boston's awful three-point shooting display throughout the game that saw the Celtics miss an NBA Playoffs-record 45 shots from deep.
The rest was history for Hart and his teammates, who not only overcame the deficit but earned a massive victory that could set the tone for the rest of the series.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship