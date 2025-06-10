The Big Lead

Boxing champions will feature in legendary Netflix main card

Two former world champions, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, will meet in the ring this September on Netflix.

By Matt Reed

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Netflix has made a conscious effort by entering the live sports realm between their deal to bring NFL games, WWE Monday Night RAW and other live events like professional boxing bouts to the streaming platform.

The world's largest streaming platform announced their back at it again in September with two legends meeting in the ring when Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford square off.

Netflix did massive numbers with their boxing coverage when social media star Jake Paul met legendary fighter Mike Tyson last year, and with two huge names like Alvarez and Crawford it's easy to see why the platform would want to see if they can build off of that success.

Alvarez recently fought in May when he defended his super middleweight title belts against William Scull, while Crawford hasn't been in the ring since 2024 when he defeated Israil Madrimov for the WBA junior middleweight title.

