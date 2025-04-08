Jets head coach seems determined to ruin Breece Hall's fantasy football value
By Matt Reed
NFL coaches aren't here to help fans win their fantasy football championships, but in the case of first-year head coach Aaron Glenn he doesn't seem destined to make any friends within the fantasy sports community based on what he's saying about the New York Jets offense.
Glenn took over the Jets job this offseason after coming over from the Detroit Lions, and in his short time with New York he's already laid out how he envisions using one of the team's biggest offensive weapons.
The only problem is for those that have Breece Hall in fantasy, or are simply a fan of the Jets, they might not see his usage anywhere near what they're used to based on Glenn's comments.
The former NFL defensive back says he wants to utilize a three-back system for the Jets, which wouldn't just involve Hall, but also Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Both Allen and Davis played meaningful snaps during their rookie season, but for many, Hall is viewed as one of the top young running backs in football.
Last season, Hall finished 18th in fantasy points on a Jets offense that sputtered throughout the season despite having a potent passing attack with Aaron Rodgers.
Now, it seems as though Justin Fields will be the one leading the way for New York's offense, and with a mobile quarterback in charge that could present further challenges for Hall and any other running back looking to post consistent fantasy value.
