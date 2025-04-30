Jets star Sauce Gardner, rapper Ice Spice appear to confirm relationship rumor
By Josh Sanchez
Move over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. It's time for Sauce and Spice. Meet the new power couple of the NFL world.
For weeks, rumors have been circulating that New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice have been in a relationship thanks to several social media clues.
As April comes to an end, the rumors appear to have been confirmed.
A post from Ice Spice on Tuesday showed the Sauce and Spice duo getting cozy in what appeared to be a hotel bathroom. The post was deleted shortly after, but the internet is forever and it continued making the rounds.
The duo has also been spotted together on several occasions since February.
Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, was born in The Bronx and broke onto the scene in 2022 thanks to her hit song "Munch (Feelin' U)." The 25-year-old's run on the charts was sparked by TikTok virality.
Gardner, meanwhile, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner has lived up to the hype, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons.
