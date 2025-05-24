Draymond Green makes stunning Pascal Siakam admission, says he ‘lost’ to Julius Randle
Draymond Green has a case to be considered the greatest NBA defender of the modern era. His abilities have allowed the Golden State Warriors to win four championships, and Green was recently selected to the All-Defensive Team for the ninth time.
Very few players have caused problems for Green during his NBA tenure. But while speaking on Inside The NBA on TNT recently, Draymond admitted that Pacers' star Pascal Siakam is one of them. He also spoke about Julius Randle and his skills after the Timberwolves beat the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals this season.
"He's a very tough cover," Green said about Siakam. "He reminds me of Boris Diaw. As soon as you touch his body, he spins off you. You can never get leverage on him. I was talking the other day about our series with Minnesota, and I lost my matchup to Julius Randle.
The only other time I really felt like I lost a matchup in a series was against Pascal Siakam. When we played Toronto during his championship run—yeah, that one Shaq keeps talking about, he destroyed me.”
In 2019, Siakam came up big as the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Spicy P averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.͏7 assists during that 2019͏ Finals. In Game 1, he torched the Warriors with 32 ͏points.
Julius Randle was similarly immense in the previous round. He averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds, leading Minnesota to a five-game series win over Golden State. Coming from Draymond, these are massive compliments for both NBA stars.
