Jelly Roll pulls off something very few celebrities have ever done in WWE
By Tyler Reed
The WWE is hosting its biggest party of the summer this weekend with "SummerSlam", which is taking place in MetLife Stadium.
The event has turned into a two-night spectacle. As fans prepared for the second night, which will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Many cannot stop talking about the performance of Jelly Roll in his first match on Saturday.
RELATED: Vince McMahon issues heartfelt statement on sudden death of Hulk Hogan
More often than not, when WWE fans hear that a celebrity match is taking place on a show, most will roll their eyes. However, Jelly Roll created a memorable moment when he tagged with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.
This new age of celebrity stepping inside the squared circle isn't afraid to get their hands dirty. Paul has become an actual member of the roster, and Bad Bunny put on a show at "Backlash" a few years ago that took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
RELATED: Goldberg responds to awkward farewell at WWE's 'Saturday Night's Main Event'
The list of celebrities to earn the respect of wrestling fans is very small. But make no mistake, Jelly Roll earned that respect on Saturday night.
Jelly Roll, I feel weird continuing to call him by his full birth name, but I also don't want to call him Roll. Anyway, Jelly Roll and Orton would be on the losing end in their match, but the story of the match still belongs to the country music star.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend