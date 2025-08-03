WWE SummerSlam live stream, match card, & viewing info for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes
By Josh Sanchez
WWE returns on Sunday night with Night 2 of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Throughout the night, several championships will be on the line.
In the main event, John Cena will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a street fight.
Other titles that will be up for grabs throughout the night are the Women's World Champions, Women's Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Who will be entering the ring on Sunday night?
A full look at the match card for WWE SummerSlam in New Jersey can be seen below.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 match card & viewing info
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: Peacock
Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street fight)
Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage match)
Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Tag Team Championship -- Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. #DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix (TLC match)
