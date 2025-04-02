Raiders GM's son will disown him if Las Vegas doesn't draft this elite prospect
By Matt Reed
While this year's NFL Draft isn't quite as full of elite quarterback prospects like last year's draft, there isn't a shortage of running back talent in the 2025 class, and teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears should be looking at one of the best options at the position in years.
Ashton Jeanty is coming off of one of the greatest seasons in college football history after eclipsing 2,600 yards on the ground last year and adding 29 touchdowns in the process.
As the former Boise State star prepares for life in the NFL there's been several links to teams picking in the top 10, including the Raiders as they rebuild their offense around new quarterback Geno Smith.
Las Vegas is certainly in a position where they could go multiple routes with their pick, however, the team's general manager John Spytek made it clear that his six-year-old son only wants one player to be considered when the Raiders are on the clock later this month.
Spytek even went as far as to say that his son is prepared to disown him if the Raiders don't select Jeanty at number six because he wants the offense to have another dimension to it.
Last year, the New York Giants went viral during Hard Knocks after their general manager Joe Schoen had conversations with his son, who desperately wanted the NFC East team to trade up for Jayden Daniels, who went on to have a fantastic rookie season with rivals, the Washington Commanders.
