Jayson Tatum shares video of rehab process after suffering Achilles injury in May
By Tyler Reed
Oklahoma City Thunder fans may be the only fanbase that can look back on the 2025 NBA Playoffs as being a positive experience.
Winning a championship will do that; however, many teams will look back on the past season's playoffs as only a nightmare.
Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jayson Tatum all suffered season-ending Achilles injuries that will likely keep them out for all of next season.
Tatum's injury came when the Boston Celtics were taking on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics' season would end shortly after the injury, and next year is in the books too.
While times may be dark around Celtics basketball currently, Tatum is on the path to rebuilding. Recently, Tatum shared a look at his rehab process.
The Celtics star was seen walking in a pool, which is incredible, seeing that it hasn't even been two whole months since his Achilles injury.
This type of injury is one that has long been a career changer for anyone who has suffered it. Names like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant are a few that come to mind. Now, three different players, who are at different stages in their careers, will be looking to return better than ever.
Here's to wishing all three a speedy recovery.
