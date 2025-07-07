Pacers share emotional goodbye tribute for Myles Turner
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers had one of the most improbable runs to the NBA Finals of any team in recent memory.
After pulling off a shocker in their Eastern Conference semifinals series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers would once again go six games before delivering a knockout blow to the New York Knicks in the conference final.
However, the NBA Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder will forever be known as a what-if for the Indiana faithful as Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury in Game 7 before he could deliver one more iconic playoff moment.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton injury update is what every Pacers fan feared
On Monday, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard announced that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season, but it isn't the only loss the Pacers suffered this offseason.
Former Indiana big man Myles Turner has decided that greener pastures are what he seeks, as he signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.
Turner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Pacers, and the franchise did not want him to leave without saying goodbye in an emotional video shared on their social media pages.
Turner may be receiving thanks for his time in Indiana; however, fans are not going to soon forget that he signed with one of their most hated rivals. The times are not changing in Indiana; they already have.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field