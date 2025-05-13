Jalen Brunson interrupts a reporter to send Jayson Tatum a message after horrific injury
The Boston Celtics suffered a double blow in Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday night. Jayson Tatum's devastating injury could have effectively ended their season, as the team went down 3-1 to Jalen Brunson and company in the process.
The reigning NBA champions now face an uphill battle to overcome the threat of New York, and they will have to do so without their superstar.
RELATED: Warriors should not rush Steph Curry's return for Game 5 against Timberwolves
An Achilles injury is likely to have even bigger implications than just this season for Boston, but everyone is currently more focused on the now. Jalen Brunson, in particular, showed what's important during his press conference following the game.
A reporter started asking Brunson the first question of his postgame interview, but JB cut him off, saying, "Sorry, real quick. I just wanted to say prayers out to JT, man. I just wanna say that first and foremost. Thoughts and prayers with him. Just praying for the best."
The Knicks' superstar had an incredible Game 4 performance, dropping an incredible 39 points, including huge clutch buckets to give his team a commanding series lead. It is a testament to his character that his first thought after that was to pray for his injured rival superstar.
If Tatum's injury is as severe as it looked, then he could be facing more than a year out on the sidelines. That is a huge blow for the 27-year-old as well as the franchise. It's a stark reminder of just how sudden and cruel life in the NBA can be.
