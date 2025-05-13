Jayson Tatum undergoes Achilles surgery, ending his season
By Tyler Reed
The Boston Celtics dropped a tough Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday night, giving the Knicks a 3-1 series lead.
However, it wasn't the only loss the Celtics suffered. Celtics star Jayson Tatum went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the game.
RELATED: Lakers linked to Mitchell Robinson in potential trade with Knicks this Summer
Many on social media immediately began to speculate that Tatum's injury looked like an Achilles tear. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed that nightmare for the Boston faithful.
Charania is reporting that Tatum underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, ending his 2024-25 season, and more than likely all of next season.
The bright side of all of this is that Tatum is just 27 years old. However, no athlete has been the same since suffering this type of injury.
Names like Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant suffered this same injury. While both were still All-Star caliber players after the injury. It was easy to see that they weren't the same after suffering the serious injury.
It felt like the Celtics were on the cusp of becoming the next dynasty that everyone feared in the NBA. Now, they just have to hope that Tatum can even come back from this injury.
Game 5 of the Celtics series with the Knicks will take place on Wednesday night in Boston. While winning the game is important, it shouldn't be a surprise if everyone in Boston is distracted by this heartbreaking news.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
NBA: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
NFL: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly turns down ABC's ‘Dancing With The Stars’
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU