Celtics' Jayson Tatum sends message from hospital after Achilles surgery
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA world was heartbroken when Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum fell to hardwood in Game 4 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
Tatum was in obvious pain and was eventually wheelchaired to the back of the arena for further evaluation. Ultimately, it was determined that he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.
On Wednesday, Tatum shared an update from his hospital bed following surgery, showing himself in seemingly good spirits despite the circumstances.
"Thankful for all the love and support," Tatum wrote on Instagram with the praying hands emoji.
We wish Tatum a full and speedy recovery.
It was a devastating end to Tatum's season as the Celtics now face a tremendous uphill battle against the Knicks if they hope to fight off elimination on their home court on Wednesday night.
Tip-off between the Celtics and Knicks at TD Garden is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.
