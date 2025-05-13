NFC team will play two straight international games for first time in NFL history
By Matt Reed
The NFL has made a huge push to go global with its marketing and by playing games overseas, and in 2025 the league will take its next step forward in that process as they schedule one team to play back-to-back weeks on international soil.
For the first time ever, the Minnesota Vikings will play back-to-back international games with visits to Dublin and London where they'll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
While it's certainly a lot of travel for the Vikings, the NFL seems content making their teams fly overseas as the league has added seven international games for the upcoming season and likely more stops in future years.
That includes a new destination in 2025 in Berlin, Germany, that will be in addition to the NFL playing in Brazil, England, Ireland and Spain.
