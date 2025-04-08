Jaylen Brown says he’d fight someone if they confronted him about an NBA parlay
Jaylen Brown is one of the smartest athletes in the NBA; his credentials off the court speak for themselves. But he is human after all, and he wants people to know that if it came to it, he wouldn't think twice about getting into a physical altercation.
Betting has drastically altered the world of sports, and NBA players having to deal with hate from fans for 'messing up their parlays' is not uncommon. Speaking in a recent media appearance though, Brown made it clear what he would do if someone came at him in real life trying to get at him for something betting related like that.
"If I do just happen to scroll, the comments will be like, 'f*** you," Brown said. "Like if I see you on the street, I'm... Like, for real. Imma say this to the camera. If one of you parlay f***ers run up on me, imma f*** you up. I'm telling you. Try it if you want to, that's all imma say."
These are strong words from Jaylen Brown but it goes to show how frustrated players in the NBA are with these antics. Betting becoming more common has made fans feel involved in the game to a level never seen before. But the consequences aren't all positive, and this is a big example of that.
It's unlikely that anyone would physically confront an NBA star like Jaylen Brown about this, but the fact that he feels the need to say it is very telling. Hopefully, incidents of players receiving vitriol of this nature will go down in the future.
