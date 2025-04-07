Carmelo Anthony to Be Inducted into the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, is officially set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. A 10-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, Anthony carved out a legendary career that spanned nearly two decades, captivating fans with his signature jab step, smooth scoring touch, and undeniable flair.
Drafted third overall in the iconic 2003 NBA Draft—alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade—Anthony quickly made his mark with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over eight seasons. He later became the face of the New York Knicks, leading the league in scoring in 2013 and maintaining his status as one of the game’s most unguardable offensive threats.
While Carmelo never captured an NBA championship, his impact on the game is undeniable. From Olympic gold medals to memorable playoff runs and a collegiate national title at Syracuse, his résumé speaks volumes. Even during late-career stints with the Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Lakers, Melo remained a respected presence in the league.
Beyond the stats, Anthony’s cultural influence—his “three to the dome” celebration, “Hoodie Melo,” and signature Jordan brand sneakers—cements his legacy as a basketball icon. More than just a scorer, Melo has become a symbol of basketball excellence, resilience, and style. His Hall of Fame induction is not just deserved—it’s long overdue.
