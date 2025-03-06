Jay Bilas goes off on the state of college basketball
By Tyler Reed
If you are a fan of college basketball, then you have watched a few games this season and noticed a few things.
First, games never actually start on time. Sometimes, fans will miss most of the first half of the game they want to watch because the game before it is still going on.
The second thing is that the amount of official reviews that go on during a college basketball game is enough to make anyone want to turn the channel.
RELATED: Indiana continues streak of worst uniforms in college basketball
On Wednesday night, ESPN broadcaster Jay Bilas was covering a top-ten matchup between Flordia and Alabama. At the end of the game, Bilas spoke up about the changes the sport desperately needs to make.
Bilas, like most fans watching the games, had seen enough.
"We need to go to quarters. We're the only game of basketball played in the world that doesn't have quarters," stated Bilas.
It has always seemed strange that college basketball plays halves instead of quarters, but it's the monitor reviews that are driving everyone insane.
Bilas also makes a good point that replay should be treated like it is in the NBA. The NBA gives each team one challenge, and if you win that challenge, you get to keep it for one more attempt.
There have been so many college basketball games this season that were over, but an officiating crew would be looking at something so small on the monitor that it would drag the game on for another 20 minutes.
It is time for college basketball to come out of its archaic way of thinking and get with every other basketball league in the world.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jerry Jones and Cowboys as clueless as ever
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
MLB: Scherzer: ABS challenge system in place because of gambling concerns
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Around the Horn’ demise sad for an entire generation of fans