'Around the Horn' sculpted a generation of sports fans more than they know
By Tyler Reed
Picture this: It is 2005. You just got home from school, and while your bagel bites heat up in the microwave, you're looking for a way to catch up on all the sports news you might have missed in history class.
Luckily, you would find this gray-haired guy (better than white, right?) with a chalkboard behind his back, arguing with three other people while a host gave them points for good takes and could mute the loud blonde man when they seemed fit.
We're talking about the beloved Woody Paige and 'Around the Horn.' The sports talk show quickly became one of ESPN's most popular shows when it hit the air in 2002.
The show was the first place where civil sports debates could be brought up, while also showing the personality of some of the biggest names in the sports journalist industry.
The news that the show is coming to an end in May of this year is disappointing to someone who looked forward to watching daily for decades.
However, the times are quickly changing, and the world is shifting to a different type of sports media. But Around the Horn could be thanked for that.
Yes, many will credit names like Stephen A. Smith for his brash personality pushing the new world of hot takes and catchy headlines. However, ATH once did the same thing.
The show was meant to grab your attention, and it did just that, but it did it in a way where it never felt out of place or hurtful to its competitors.
Friendly debate is something that has been needed to make a return to our world. Unfortunately, it won't be any time soon, which is why the end of ATH is such a bummer.
