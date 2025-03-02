Indiana continues streak of worst uniforms in college basketball
By Tyler Reed
Uniforms in every sport continue to grow in popularity. It seems that every team wants to have at least five different options to wear.
Of course, there's a good reason as to why this happens. The more uniforms created, the more money teams can gobble up.
However, sometimes, teams need to take a long look at the monstrosities that they are creating. Once again, the Indiana Hoosiers have become the victim of a terrible uniform creation.
Sure, the candy stripe pants have become iconic, even though it screams, "Come one, come all, watch this once-historic program fall!" However, the all black uniforms were a dreadful decision for the program.
The team has already had two massive fails with uniforms this season. The program thankfully pulled out of wearing their 'Fear of God' look, and the Adidas scrimmage jerseys should be a one-off as well. However, black does not go well for the squad from Bloomington.
The uniforms may be ugly, but the team played winning basketball while wearing them. On Saturday, the Hoosiers took down the Washington Huskies 78-62.
The Hoosiers are currently a bubble team to most bracketologists, so a win over the Huskies on the road was massive for their tournament chances.
However, let's hope the program will bury these jerseys and never speak of them again. Or, keep them. I enjoy the Hoosiers being a punching bag.
