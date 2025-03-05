Jerry Jones is more confused than ever despite the Cowboys racking up cap space
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys had to sit back and watch two in-division rivals reach new heights last season with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles each reaching the NFC Championship Game, and the latter going on to win the Super Bowl.
RELATED: The Eagles continue to do right by their stars after bringing back Zack Baun
Last offseason, many questions were asked about the Cowboys when they were super quiet during free agency and came out and claimed they were content with their roster before going on to miss the playoffs and finish third in the NFC East.
Just a week ago, owner Jerry Jones said his team will be aggressive in the market, however, on Wednesday he completely changed his tune and showed that Dallas has no idea what their plan is this offseason with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The Cowboys managed to save over $56 million over the past two days with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb restructuring their contracts, however, as teams already have started making marquee moves ahead of free agency it remains to be seen how Dallas will rebuild this spring.
The team has yet to come to a resolution on Micah Parsons' extension as the talented defensive star prepares to enter the final season of his rookie deal.
While Jones did say that he wants to use free agency in order to "fill voids" in Dallas' squad, there are a lot of holes that need fixing if the Cowboys want to get back into contention with the two best teams in their division.
Obviously a healthy Prescott will mask some of those concerns, but it's hard to imagine without making a few big splashes that Dallas will be able to catch up to Philly and Washington this offseason.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA:ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’