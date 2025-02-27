Thrilling finishes give college basketball fans a taste of March Madness
By Tyler Reed
One of the greatest times on the sports calendar is almost here. March Madness is quickly approaching, and college basketball will take center stage.
Casual fans are starting to tune into the games in hopes of cooking up the perfect bracket to win their pool this year.
No matter if you are a casual or a die-hard, Wednesday night's slate of games did not disappoint from an entertainment standpoint.
First up, the Kentucky Wildcats stole one in Norman when they took down the Oklahoma Sooners. Wildcats star Otega Oweh hit the game-winner with just 6.1 seconds remaining.
The Sooners quickly took the ball down to the other end in hopes of dashing the Kentucky road win. However, Oweh proved that he is a force on both sides of the court, blocking the Sooners' game-winning attempt.
The game was a reunion for Oweh, who spent two seasons in Oklahoma before transferring to Kentucky. However, it appears no love was lost, as Oweh left his mark on his former team.
The Kentucky game had madness, but the real madness came from Michigan State Spartans' buzzer-beating half-court shot over the Maryland Terrapins
The Top 25 showdown ended in absolute heartbreak for the Terrapins, as Tre Holloman buried a half-court shot to give the Spartans the victory.
If these games tell us anything, it's that March is going to be absolutely electric once again. This is a great appetizer for our main course.
